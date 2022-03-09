© WâldNet
Aanhangwagen gekanteld op rotonde
wo 09 maart 2022 09.41 uur
HURDEGARYP - Op de rotonde bij Quatrebras vond woensdagochtend een ongeval plaats waarbij een aanhanger met daarop twee ibc containers met vloeistof kantelde. Voor zover bekend raakte niemand gewond bij de aanrijding.
Bergingsbedrijf Boersma is ter plaatse gekomen om de aanhanger weer op de wielen te zetten. De politie zette de rotonde tijdelijk af vanwege de berging.
