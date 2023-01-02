Account
Jarige Aaltje Bergsma mag 103 kaarsjes uitblazen

ma 13 maart 2023 19.14 uur

DRACHTEN - De Drachtster Aaltje Bergsma was zondag jarig. Ze werd maar liefst 103 jaar oud! Daarom kreeg ze maandag bezoek van wethouder Maria le Roy.

Le Roy kwam de jarige feliciteren, maar nam ook een cadeautje mee. Een mooi bloemetje voor mevrouw Bergsma.

 

Net binnen....

maandag 13 maart | 1 reactie

Deurknip voorkomt inbraak in Dokkum

maandag 13 maart | 2 reacties

Kor Hamersma vindt eerste kievitsei in Noardeast

maandag 13 maart | 5 reacties

Boom dreigt om te vallen bij gemeentehuis

maandag 13 maart | 2 reacties

Woning beschadigd door omgevallen boom

maandag 13 maart | 10 reacties

Menorah-kerk maakt plaats voor 29 appartementen

maandag 13 maart | 2 reacties

Politie zoekt getuigen van woningbrand in Drachten

maandag 13 maart | 7 reacties

Gevelplaten laten los bij Univé gebouw: weg afgezet

maandag 13 maart | 1 reactie

Boom valt op N358 bij Buitenpost

maandag 13 maart

Bomen vallen op auto in Burgum

maandag 13 maart | 10 reacties

Zeil waait (bijna) van dak aan Hooizolder in Drachten

maandag 13 maart | 2 reacties

Bord bij tankstation waait uit elkaar in Gorredijk

maandag 13 maart | 11 reacties

Bromfietser zwaargewond door omgevallen boom

maandag 13 maart | 8 reacties

Verdachte (23) steelt bier en vernielt ruit horecazaak Drachten

maandag 13 maart | 3 reacties

Tweede verdachte aangehouden voor explosie in Oosterwolde

maandag 13 maart | 11 reacties

Brandweer blust woningbrand aan Hooizolder

zondag 12 maart | 40 reacties

Gewonde bij conflict op AZC in Drachten

zondag 12 maart | 2 reacties

Koude 20ste editie Stertil survivalrun

zondag 12 maart | 4 reacties

Henk Poort grote naam op Spavo Spring Concert Surhuisterveen

zondag 12 maart | 1 reactie

Brandweer Wommels winnaar vaardigheidstoets in Burgum

zondag 12 maart | 30 reacties

AZC korte tijd ontruimd na vlam in de pan

