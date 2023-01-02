Jarige Aaltje Bergsma mag 103 kaarsjes uitblazen
ma 13 maart 2023 19.14 uur
DRACHTEN - De Drachtster Aaltje Bergsma was zondag jarig. Ze werd maar liefst 103 jaar oud! Daarom kreeg ze maandag bezoek van wethouder Maria le Roy.
Le Roy kwam de jarige feliciteren, maar nam ook een cadeautje mee. Een mooi bloemetje voor mevrouw Bergsma.
Verdachte (23) steelt bier en vernielt ruit horecazaak Drachten
Henk Poort grote naam op Spavo Spring Concert Surhuisterveen
