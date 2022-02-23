© WâldNet
Scheef hangende boom aangepakt door brandweer
wo 23 februari 2022 09.44 uur
DRACHTEN - De brandweer van Drachten kwam woensdagochtend in actie bij een woning aan de Gauke Boelensstraat in Drachten. Een scheefhangend berk dreigde mogelijk op een woning te vallen.
De brandweer is daarop in actie gekomen met de hoogwerker om de situatie veilig te stellen.
FOTONIEUWS
Heb je een tip? WhatsApp!
Stuur je bericht, foto of video via:
+31638400733 of via de tiplijn
Regionaal nieuws
dinsdag 1 maart
dinsdag 1 maart
dinsdag 1 maart
dinsdag 1 maart | 7 reacties
dinsdag 1 maart | 9 reacties
Advertentie
dinsdag 1 maart | 18 reacties
dinsdag 1 maart | 3 reacties
dinsdag 1 maart | 37 reacties
maandag 28 februari | 2 reacties
maandag 28 februari | 9 reacties
Brandweer Kollum stelt materiaal beschikbaar voor Oekraïense brandweer
Advertentie
maandag 28 februari | 12 reacties
Scooterrijdster loopt hoofdwond op bij aanrijding in Drachten
maandag 28 februari | 29 reacties
maandag 28 februari | 2 reacties
maandag 28 februari | 17 reacties
maandag 28 februari | 1 reactie
maandag 28 februari | 9 reacties
maandag 28 februari | 15 reacties
zondag 27 februari | 8 reacties
zondag 27 februari | 15 reacties
zondag 27 februari | 1 reactie