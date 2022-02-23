nieuws     vraag en aanbod
Scheef hangende boom aangepakt door brandweer

wo 23 februari 2022 09.44 uur

DRACHTEN - De brandweer van Drachten kwam woensdagochtend in actie bij een woning aan de Gauke Boelensstraat in Drachten. Een scheefhangend berk dreigde mogelijk op een woning te vallen.

De brandweer is daarop in actie gekomen met de hoogwerker om de situatie veilig te stellen.

