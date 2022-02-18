© WâldNet | Archieffoto april 2021
Storm Eunice: veerdam bij Holwerd vanaf 20.00 uur dicht
vr 18 februari 2022 14.39 uur
HOLWERD - De veerdam bij Holwerd wordt vrijdagavond om 20.00. uur afgesloten. Dat heeft Rijkswaterstaat zojuist bekendgemaakt. De afsluiting wordt gedaan vanwege de veiligheid. Er wordt hoog water verwacht vanwege de storm Eunice.
Rechtbank: kraanbestuurder heeft geen schuld aan dodelijk ongeval
Gemeente 'beboet' voor 89.000 euro voor fietspad in weidevogelland