© WâldNet |  Archieffoto april 2021

Storm Eunice: veerdam bij Holwerd vanaf 20.00 uur dicht

vr 18 februari 2022 14.39 uur

HOLWERD - De veerdam bij Holwerd wordt vrijdagavond om 20.00. uur afgesloten. Dat heeft Rijkswaterstaat zojuist bekendgemaakt. De afsluiting wordt gedaan vanwege de veiligheid. Er wordt hoog water verwacht vanwege de storm Eunice.

 

