Foto: Jelke Jongsma | De kermis duurt nog tot zaterdagavond
Voorjaarskermis in Kollum
wo 23 maart 2022 20.58 uur
KOLLUM - Op het Maartensplein is woensdagmiddag de voorjaarskermis begonnen. De kermis duurt nog tot zaterdagavond.
Er stonden verschillende attracties zoals een zweefmolen, grijpautomaten, botsauto’s en de Trip Temptation. Voor de allerkleinsten was er de draaimolen en hengelspel.
Woensdagmiddag was het euro-dag.
Raadslid Dinie Mulder verlaat PvdA en gaat zelfstandig verder
