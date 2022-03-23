nieuws     vraag en aanbod
Foto: Jelke Jongsma |  De kermis duurt nog tot zaterdagavond

Voorjaarskermis in Kollum

wo 23 maart 2022 20.58 uur

KOLLUM - Op het Maartensplein is woensdagmiddag de voorjaarskermis begonnen. De kermis duurt nog tot zaterdagavond.

Er stonden verschillende attracties zoals een zweefmolen, grijpautomaten, botsauto’s en de Trip Temptation. Voor de allerkleinsten was er de draaimolen en hengelspel.

Woensdagmiddag was het euro-dag.

