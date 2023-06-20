Account
Foto: Zo-nieuws.nl

Brandweer in actie bij brand in grasland

di 20 juni 2023 15.12 uur

OOSTERWOLDE - De brandweer van Oosterwolde moest dinsdag om 13.22 uur in actie komen voor een zogenaamde 'natuurbrand' aan de Duistereweg in Oosterwolde.

Een stuk gras bleek in brand te staan. De brandweerlieden hebben het vuur gedoofd.

