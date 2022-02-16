Foto: Hendrik Dijkstra
Boom valt over de weg bij Twijzel
wo 16 februari 2022 22.02 uur
TWIJZEL - Een omgevallen boom blokkeerde woensdagavond De Wedze bij Twijzel. De brandweer van Buitenpost werd om 21.31 uur opgeroepen om het probleem te verhelpen.
De boom is in stukken gezaagd zodat de weg weer gebruikt kon worden.
