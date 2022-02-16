nieuws     vraag en aanbod
agenda   wâldkykjes   games
4,2 °C
Foto: Hendrik Dijkstra

Boom valt over de weg bij Twijzel

wo 16 februari 2022 22.02 uur

TWIJZEL - Een omgevallen boom blokkeerde woensdagavond De Wedze bij Twijzel. De brandweer van Buitenpost werd om 21.31 uur opgeroepen om het probleem te verhelpen.

De boom is in stukken gezaagd zodat de weg weer gebruikt kon worden.

FOTONIEUWS
    

 

Heb je een tip? WhatsApp!
Stuur je bericht, foto of video via:
+31638400733 of via de tiplijn

Regionaal nieuws

Advertentie

Advertentie

4,2 °C
23 inbraken
Nieuwste items
Meest gelezen
VERMIST OF VERLOREN
 
MISDAAD IN JE STRAAT
  • Burgum - Beurs gevonden bij gemeentehuis 
    • 5 jaar
    10 jaar
    15 jaar
    20 jaar
    GAME VAN DE WEEK
    Vul de sudoku in met de getallen 1 tot en met 9. Zodat in elke lijn de cijfers 1 tot en met 9 één keer voorkomen.

    Of speel iets anders op WâldNet Games.

    WONINGAANBOD
     

     

     

     

     