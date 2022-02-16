Foto: Zo-Nieuws.nl
Scooterrijder gewond bij botsing met bouwcontainer
wo 16 februari 2022 08.27 uur
HAULERWIJK - Een scooterrijder is woensdagochtend gewond geraakt nadat hij in botsing kwam met een bouwcontainer. Het ongeval vond rond 07.30 uur plaats op de Norgerweg in Haulerwijk.
De politie en een ambulance kwamen met spoed ter plaatse. De bestuurder van de scooter is door het ambulancepersoneel behandeld en overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Hoe het kon dat de man in botsing kwam met de container is niet bekend.
Regionaal nieuws
Gemeente 'beboet' voor 89.000 euro voor fietspad in weidevogelland
Burgumer verdachte vrijgesproken - uitslag bloedproeven missen
