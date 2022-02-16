nieuws     vraag en aanbod
agenda   wâldkykjes   games
4,2 °C

Foto: Zo-Nieuws.nl

Scooterrijder gewond bij botsing met bouwcontainer

wo 16 februari 2022 08.27 uur

HAULERWIJK - Een scooterrijder is woensdagochtend gewond geraakt nadat hij in botsing kwam met een bouwcontainer. Het ongeval vond rond 07.30 uur plaats op de Norgerweg in Haulerwijk.

De politie en een ambulance kwamen met spoed ter plaatse. De bestuurder van de scooter is door het ambulancepersoneel behandeld en overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Hoe het kon dat de man in botsing kwam met de container is niet bekend.

 

Heb je een tip? WhatsApp!
Stuur je bericht, foto of video via:
+31638400733 of via de tiplijn

Regionaal nieuws

Advertentie

Advertentie

4,2 °C
23 inbraken
Nieuwste items
Meest gelezen
VERMIST OF VERLOREN
 
MISDAAD IN JE STRAAT
  • Burgum - Beurs gevonden bij gemeentehuis 
    • 5 jaar
    10 jaar
    15 jaar
    20 jaar
    GAME VAN DE WEEK
    Vul de sudoku in met de getallen 1 tot en met 9. Zodat in elke lijn de cijfers 1 tot en met 9 één keer voorkomen.

    Of speel iets anders op WâldNet Games.

    WONINGAANBOD
     

     

     

     

     