Bermbrand lastig te bereiken voor brandweer

21.22 - nieuws | Wielrenner gewond na val in Drach...
19.05 - nieuws | Tbs geÃ«ist voor ontucht door sco...
18.18 - nieuws | Auto's in botsing op A7 bij Drach...
11.54 - sport | Twee keer winst en een gelijkspel...
|Regionaal nieuws
|Fotonieuws
|Vraag en aanbod
|Uitgaansagenda
|Misdaad in je straat
|Contact
|Zoeken
|Nieuwsarchief
OPEINDE - De brandweer is dinsdagavond uitgerukt voor een bermbrand in Opeinde. De brand ontstond in ruigte langs de weg bij De Peinder Mieden.
Het was voor de brandweerploegen in eerste instantie lastig om bij de plek van de brand te komen. Er moesten sloten gepasseerd worden. Daarna hadden ze het vuur snel onder controle. De oorzaak van de brand is onbekend.
zojuist geplaatst
13 uur geleden
15 uur geleden
16 uur geleden
23 uur geleden
dinsdag 27 augustus
dinsdag 27 augustus
dinsdag 27 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
maandag 26 augustus
zondag 25 augustus
zondag 25 augustus
zondag 25 augustus
zondag 25 augustus
zondag 25 augustus
zondag 25 augustus
Meting: 10.30 uur
(30 dagen)
(vorige maand)