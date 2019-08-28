Bermbrand lastig te bereiken voor brandweer

Publicatie: wo 28 augustus 2019 10.24 uur

OPEINDE - De brandweer is dinsdagavond uitgerukt voor een bermbrand in Opeinde. De brand ontstond in ruigte langs de weg bij De Peinder Mieden.

Het was voor de brandweerploegen in eerste instantie lastig om bij de plek van de brand te komen. Er moesten sloten gepasseerd worden. Daarna hadden ze het vuur snel onder controle. De oorzaak van de brand is onbekend.